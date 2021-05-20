Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty channels KZT 14 bln to fight against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 May 2021, 15:09
ALMATY. KAZINFORM KZT 14.9 bln was channeled in the first quarter of 2021 to battle against coronavirus in Almaty. The medical insurance foundation provides more than KZT 71.6 bln in order to curb coronavirus and pneumonia spread, the foundation’s Almaty affiliate reports.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstanis are being treated for coronavirus and pneumonia for free of charge despite their insurance status. Besides, mobile brigades visit people staying at home with suspected and confirmed COVID-19. Since the begining of the year some KZT 14.9 bln was allotted for fighting coronavirus, including treatment in quarantine and infectious diseases hospitals, PCR tests, health workers’ wage premiums, etc.


