Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty channeled KZT 89 bln to fight coronavirus

    3 December 2020, 18:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty channeled KZT 89.4 bln to fight against coronavirus,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the Almaty Invest Forum.

    There were built infectious diseases hospitals in the city. The citywide laboratory network was centralized. The daily PCR testing capacity grew to 14,000, it may also grow up to 25,000. Besides, the city built 11 outpatient clinics, next year 11 more will be put into operation.

    The Mayor noted that the city entered the green zone according to the morning coronavirus data released by the Healthcare Ministry.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region