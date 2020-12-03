Almaty channeled KZT 89 bln to fight coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Almaty channeled KZT 89.4 bln to fight against coronavirus,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told the Almaty Invest Forum.

There were built infectious diseases hospitals in the city. The citywide laboratory network was centralized. The daily PCR testing capacity grew to 14,000, it may also grow up to 25,000. Besides, the city built 11 outpatient clinics, next year 11 more will be put into operation.

The Mayor noted that the city entered the green zone according to the morning coronavirus data released by the Healthcare Ministry.



