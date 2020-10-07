Go to the main site
    Almaty Cancer Centre to hold Doors Open Day

    7 October 2020, 16:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty Cancer Centre will hold the Doors Open Day on the eve of the International Day Against Breast Cancer which is observed on October 15.

    On October 10 and 17 the Almaty Cancer Centre will hold the Doors Open Day to help detect cancer in early stages. As the WHO data indicates cancer is the second leading cause of deaths the worldwide. Annually Kazakhstan confirms above 3,000 breast cancer cases. Mammogram and ultrasound imaging of breast may help detect cancer at early stage. Each woman above 40 should pass mammography screening once in two years.

    For more details contact +7-707-7617262; +7-707-4974414; +7-727-312-24-74.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty
