    Almaty can be justly named one of main symbols of Kazakhstan – President

    16 November 2022, 10:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is holding a meeting with the public in Almaty now, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «Almaty justly embodies our Independence. Namely here, the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan was signed and the country’s independence was proclaimed. Almaty is a spiritual, cultural-scientific as well as business and tourist centre of Kazakhstan. It can be named one of the main symbols of the republic. Therefore I attach special importance to the development of this city and creation of conditions for ensuring a comfortable life here,» said the President.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
