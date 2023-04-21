Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty budget increased by 265bln tenge

21 April 2023, 12:36
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty maslikhat has approved the city’s revised budget for 2023-2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the extraordinary session of the local maslikhat, Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev said that the 2023-2025 budget was compiled based on the main priorities of Almaty City’s Development Program.

Short-term indicator increased by 23.9%. The main drivers of economic growth are trade (+29.4%), processing industry (+24.5%) and transport (21.8%). Budget revenues rose by 32.1%.

The budget will be increased by 265.4 billion tenge due to additional revenues in the first quarter of 2023, internal redistribution of budgetary funds and free balance of the last year.

According to the Mayor, additional funds will be spent on development of transport infrastructure, utilities modernization, social support, education and healthcare development, landscaping and greening the city.


