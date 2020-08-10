Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Almaty begins construction of modular hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

    10 August 2020, 12:20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Construction of a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients has started in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Mayor of Almaty city, once built, the hospital will help increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. The hospital will have 300 beds, of which 30 are intensive care ones, as well as CT scans, ultrasound devices and X-ray machiens.

    Non-contact and video checks are said to be in use in the hospital. While the automated system will help the hospital track parents’ states as well as the movement of personnel around the green and red zones.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus Construction COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil