Almaty begins construction of modular hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2020, 12:20
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Construction of a modular hospital for COVID-19 patients has started in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Mayor of Almaty city, once built, the hospital will help increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. The hospital will have 300 beds, of which 30 are intensive care ones, as well as CT scans, ultrasound devices and X-ray machiens.

Non-contact and video checks are said to be in use in the hospital. While the automated system will help the hospital track parents’ states as well as the movement of personnel around the green and red zones.

