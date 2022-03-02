Go to the main site
    Almaty-based presidential residence to be demolished

    2 March 2022, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty-based presidential residence is set to be demolished after the January tragedy, Kazinform cites the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Uali revealed in a recent Facebook post that the presidential residence in Almaty will be demolished upon the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The decision was made after looters and terrorists destroyed and set on fire the presidential residence during the tragic events in the city this January.

    The building will get replaced by a park for residents and guests of the city.

    Earlier at the Majilis session in mid January, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed that Almaty city will be fully restored following the early January disturbances. He noted that Almaty will become even more beautiful, adding that it is his personal responsibility and the responsibility of the Kazakh Government.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

