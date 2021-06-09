Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty awaits delivery of 36,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2021, 14:26
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 36,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are to be delivered to vaccination centers in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Almaty public healthcare department said in a statement that another batch of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine will be distributed among the vaccination centers.

Currently there are over 10,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V vaccine left at the vaccination centers in the city. These are available at healthcare facilities and shopping malls. If a certain vaccine is not available at one vaccination center, those inoculated will be sent to another one.

The public healthcare department also revealed that 1,200-3,000 people a day get vaccinated in the city on average.

Earlier it was reported that over 2,900 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the past day. In total, 321,500 people were inoculated in the city.


