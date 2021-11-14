Go to the main site
    Almaty and Shymkent move to COVID-19 ‘green zone’

    14 November 2021, 11:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cities of Almaty and Shymkent have moved to the «green zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions are put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,133 cases of and 1,487 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

