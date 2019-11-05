Go to the main site
    Almaty and Saint Petersburg to develop cooperation roadmap

    5 November 2019, 11:49

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Saint Petersburg government led by head of the international affairs and migration policy committee Oleg Kapitanov arrived in Almaty, the city administration’s press service reports.

    Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev received the visiting delegation to discuss prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities.

    The sides agreed on building the roadmap for cooperation in education, healthcare, culture and small and medium-sized business.

    The Russian delegation also took part in the Almaty-Saint Petersburg: territory of new opportunities conference.

    «Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy long-lasting relations based on the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Brotherhood. Almaty and Saint Petersburg may play the great role in strengthening good-neighborly relations. And today we may give a new impetus for further widening of cooperation,» deputy Almaty Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

    According to general consul of Russia in Kazakhstan Eugeny Bobrov noted that Kazakhstan and Russia should build up joint efforts. Last year the sales between Russia and Almaty reached USD 4.7 bln.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
