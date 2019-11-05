Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Almaty and Saint Petersburg to develop cooperation roadmap

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 November 2019, 11:49
Almaty and Saint Petersburg to develop cooperation roadmap

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Saint Petersburg government led by head of the international affairs and migration policy committee Oleg Kapitanov arrived in Almaty, the city administration’s press service reports.

Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev received the visiting delegation to discuss prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities.

The sides agreed on building the roadmap for cooperation in education, healthcare, culture and small and medium-sized business.

The Russian delegation also took part in the Almaty-Saint Petersburg: territory of new opportunities conference.

«Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy long-lasting relations based on the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Brotherhood. Almaty and Saint Petersburg may play the great role in strengthening good-neighborly relations. And today we may give a new impetus for further widening of cooperation,» deputy Almaty Mayor Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

According to general consul of Russia in Kazakhstan Eugeny Bobrov noted that Kazakhstan and Russia should build up joint efforts. Last year the sales between Russia and Almaty reached USD 4.7 bln.

Almaty   Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat