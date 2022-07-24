Qazaq TV
Almaty and Nur-Sultan log in highest number of new COVID-19 cases
24 July 2022 11:39

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,649 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the country’s total COVID-19 tally to 1,331,493, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan posted the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 810 and 808, respectively. Ranked second is Karaganda with 212 fresh COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases at 102.

85 people contracted COVID-19 in Zhambyl region, 81 in Almaty region, 73 in Akmola region, 64 in Zhetysu region, 60 in Kyzylorda region, 56 in Atyrau region, 45 in West Kazakhstan region, 44 in Ulytau region, 41 in Kostanay region, 34 in Abai region, 31 in Pavlodar region, 30 in Mangistau region, 26 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 19 in Turkistan region, and 3 in East Kazakhstan region.


