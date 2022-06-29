Go to the main site
    Almaty allocates over 3,000 IVF quotas this year

    29 June 2022, 16:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM One of the services provided within the Compulsory Social Health Insurance is the in vitro fertilization (IVF). This year Almaty allocated 3,152 IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program, Kazinform reports.

    The city channeled over KZT 3.2 bln for 3,152 procedures this year. 476 IVF procedures worth KZT 484 mln were conducted over the past 4 months. 8 health facilities perform in vitro fertilization in Almaty. There are 26 IVF centers countrywide as of now, 21 of them are private.

    As earlier reported, the number of IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi program initiated by the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address was increased sevenfold.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

