Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Almaty allocates over 3,000 IVF quotas this year

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2022, 16:41
Almaty allocates over 3,000 IVF quotas this year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM One of the services provided within the Compulsory Social Health Insurance is the in vitro fertilization (IVF). This year Almaty allocated 3,152 IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) program, Kazinform reports.

The city channeled over KZT 3.2 bln for 3,152 procedures this year. 476 IVF procedures worth KZT 484 mln were conducted over the past 4 months. 8 health facilities perform in vitro fertilization in Almaty. There are 26 IVF centers countrywide as of now, 21 of them are private.

As earlier reported, the number of IVF quotas under the Ansagan sabi program initiated by the Head of State in his State-of-the-Nation Address was increased sevenfold.


Almaty   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region