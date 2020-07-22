Almaty Akimat purchases pharmaceuticals from India

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Another plane with a medical cargo with a total weight of 34 tons has arrived in Almaty from India. The pharmaceuticals were purchased at the expense of the Almaty city Akimat to form the stabilization fund, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the city administration.

The medical cargo contains such medicines as anticoagulants - enaxoparin, heparin; antibacterial ofloxacin; anti-inflammatory medicines - prednisone, dexamethasone; antibiotics - ceftriaxone, meropenem; antifebrile agents – paracetamol as well as antiviral drug oseltamivir.

The stabilization fund will supply the pharmaceuticals to pharmacies, to the reserve fund and further to the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

It is known that two more deliveries of medicines are expected to be received by the end of July. The total volume of imported medicines will be approximately 7.5 million packs.

It should be reminded that KZT5 billion have been allocated to set up a stabilization fund to avoid a shortage of pharmaceuticals needed to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Another KZT5 billion was channeled for the formation of a reserve fund to provide coronavirus hospitals with pharmaceuticals.



