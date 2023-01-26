Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty Airport to launch new intl terminal in H1 2024

26 January 2023, 15:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev held a meeting with President of JSC Almaty International Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Alp Er Tunga Ersoy reported to the Kazakh Minister on implementation of a large project on construction of a new international terminal at the airport.

The parties discussed the key areas of development of the airport, which observes increase in passenger flow today.

In 2022, the airport handled over 7 million passengers.

«The project is being implemented as per the approved schedule and is under a personal control of the President. The construction of the new terminal will enable us to increase passenger flow, expand flight geography and offer comfortable conditions to the residents and guests of the city. The new terminal is set to be opened in the first half of 2024,» Marat Karabayev noted.


