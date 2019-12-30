Almaty air crash: Vice Premier promises to announce black box recordings until Jan 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar briefed on the decoding of the flight data recorder from the aircraft that crashed in Almaty region.

The black box was found in a good condition, Sklyar said.

He also added that the Interstate Aviation Committee promised to release the black box recordings until next January 10. Besides, the preliminary results of the investigation will also be made public.

As earlier reported, the plane crashed near Almaty on December 27 leaving 12 people dead.

The Government set up a commission to investigate the reasons of the air crash.

The Kazakh President expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the crash victims and vowed to punish all responsible.





