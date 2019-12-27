Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Almaty air crash: 4 foreigners were aboard

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 December 2019, 13:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yuri Son and Yana Son of Ukraine, Mag Klykov of Kyrgyzstan and Nurlan Maulina of China were on board of the plane that crashed today near Almaty, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service reports.

The death toll rose to 15. The Government founded the commission to investigate the reasons of the crash.

The Kazakh President offered his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the fatal tragic.

The emergency situations committee published the list of the air crash victims.


