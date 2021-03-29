Almasadam Satkaliyev named as new Board Chairman of Samruk Kazyna Fund

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has introduced the new Chairman of the Board of the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

The Head of the Kazakh Government thanked the Fund’s outgoing Chairman Akhmetzhan Yessimov for the contribution to the social and economic development of the country and the productive work while holding different posts over the years of independence. The Kazakh PM pointed to the successful decisions made by the former Chairman to transform and modernize the Fund, increase its role in diversifying and developing the Kazakh economy.

While introducing the new Chairman, Mr. Mamin noted his huge experience in the energy field and within the Samruk Kazyna Fund.

«First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the Fund the tasks of creating favorable conditions for further sustainable development of the national economy through developing the fuel and energy sector, infrastructure, transport and logistics, industrial potential of the country, attracting investments and supporting domestic goods producers,» said Mr. Mamin.

Born on October 31, 1970, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Higher Business School at Nazarbayev University, Stanford Graduate School of Business. He holds a PhD degree in economics, is an academician of the Kazakh National Natural Sciences Academy, foreign member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences.

Between 1997 and 2001, he held different posts within KazTransOil. From 2001 to 2006, he served as Financial Director, Economics Vice President, and First Vice President of KEGOC – the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company.

In 2006 and 2007, he was Electric Power Assets Director at JSC Kazakhstan State Assets Management Holding Samruk.

In January 2007, he was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan.

Between 2009 and 2011, he was KEGOC President.

In 2011, he was Managing Director at Samruk Kazyna, and between 2011 and 2018 – Chairamn of the Board of Director, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energo.

Prior to the recent appointment he has served as Managing Director for assets management at Samruk Kazyna.