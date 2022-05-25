Go to the main site
      Karaganda region

    Alley of sport inaugurated in Karaganda city

    25 May 2022, 11:00

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Judokas, boxers, tennis players and representatives of other sports federations inaugurated an alley of sport in the central part of Karaganda city this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The groundbreaking ceremony brought together some 80 adults and young athletes.

    Over 170 seedlings were planted along a foot walk in the park. A stone slab with names of prominent athletes from Karaganda region inscribed on its surface is set to appear in the park as well.

    Local entrepreneur Alexander Kiku who helped plant the seedlings commended the idea to create the alley and honor the Karaganda-based athletes. He added that these days children need someone to look up to and expressed hope that athletes can set a good example in that respect.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

