Alley of Journalists unveiled in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An Alley of Journalists has been inaugurated in Astana today, on the threshold of the city’s 25th anniversary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali participated in the ceremony.

Sculptures of a reader, a correspondent and a cameraman were installed at the Alley in honor of media workers.

The Minister congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Capital Day. He congratulated also journalists on their belated professional holiday.

«In 25 years, Astana has become not only the administrative centre of Kazakhstan, but also the centre of culture, creativity and spirituality. The offices of major mass media are located in our city. In this regard, the opening of the alley in Astana is quite natural. Journalism is a unique profession which requires huge responsibility and which makes a great contribution to the development of society,» the Minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that February 2 was proclaimed the National Day of Press in Kazakhstan. Namely on this day, 110 years ago, the first edition of Alash Party’s newspaper was published.