    Alleged axe attacker arrested for 2 months in N Kazakhstan

    15 February 2023, 10:21

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The specialized examining court of Petropavlovsk sanctioned the pre-trial detention of the teen following the reports of an axe attack, Kazinform reports.

    The teenage suspect will remain in custody over the next two months, the regional court’s press service informs. Information from the pretrial investigation is being withheld confidential pursuant to Article 201 of the Rules of Criminal Procedure.

    As earlier reported, the ninth-grader attacked two tenth-grade students and one ninth-grader with an axe and a knife on Monday, February 13. He entered the school at 07:40 a.m. At 07:50 a.m. the alleged attacker put a mask on and ran out of the bathroom. In the hallway, he wounded three students. Two of them with stab wounds to the head and forearm were rushed to the hospital. The third was provided primary health care at the scene and taken to the hospital.

    The investigation revealed the alleged axe attacker received treatment at the mental health centre in Almaty.

    Between October 22, 2022, and November 23, 2022, he underwent inpatient treatment at the national mental health applied research centre in Almaty.

    He was discharged from the psychiatric health centre with recommendations to continue his education at a general secondary school.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

