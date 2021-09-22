All works released under Rukhani Janghyru should be freely disseminated, Secretary of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All the works published under the Rukhani Janghyru should be freely disseminated both in Kazakhstan and abroad,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said.

«All the translated works under the 100 new Kazakh textbooks project, all the works published with state support under the Rukhani Janghyru program should be disseminated in Kazakhstan as well as abroad,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev told the expanded meeting of the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization program under the Kazakh President.

He stressed that thanks to the Rukhani Janghyru project the Kazakh translation school, centre of translators has strengthened. «As you remember one of the geniuses of Abai is translation. At the early XX century the Alash members focused on translation. In the Soviet times the Kazakh culture was enriched thanks to translations,» the Secretary of State noted.

He noted that to bring up a new citizen who loves his nation and being a kind of an envoy of the world civilization it is essential to concentrate on high quality education on a brand new level.



