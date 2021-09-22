Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

All works released under Rukhani Janghyru should be freely disseminated, Secretary of State

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2021, 15:00
All works released under Rukhani Janghyru should be freely disseminated, Secretary of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «All the works published under the Rukhani Janghyru should be freely disseminated both in Kazakhstan and abroad,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev said.

«All the translated works under the 100 new Kazakh textbooks project, all the works published with state support under the Rukhani Janghyru program should be disseminated in Kazakhstan as well as abroad,» Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev told the expanded meeting of the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization program under the Kazakh President.

He stressed that thanks to the Rukhani Janghyru project the Kazakh translation school, centre of translators has strengthened. «As you remember one of the geniuses of Abai is translation. At the early XX century the Alash members focused on translation. In the Soviet times the Kazakh culture was enriched thanks to translations,» the Secretary of State noted.

photo

He noted that to bring up a new citizen who loves his nation and being a kind of an envoy of the world civilization it is essential to concentrate on high quality education on a brand new level.


Culture   Education    Events   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Rukhani Janghyru   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup