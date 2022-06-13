All villages to get access to quality drinking water in Aktobe rgn by 2023

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Planned work to provide the people of Aktobe region fully with quality drinking water and gas is underway, Governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin told a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«97.2% of the population have access to quality drinking water, in particular, last year 10 villages with a total of 5 thousand people were provided with water. This year, there are plans to provide centralized drinking water to 11 villages with a population of around 23 thousand and complex block modules to 39 villages. There is the task given by the Head of State to provide 100% of the population with quality drinking water by 2025. However, due to the measures taken we plan to reach the figure in 2023,» said Urazalin.

The governor also spoke of gas provision to the region's settlements.

«In 2021, 16 villages with over 10 thousand people were provided with gas. This year, nine more villages will get access to gas, with the region's gasification rate totaling 93.4%,» he said.