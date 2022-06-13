Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

All villages to get access to quality drinking water in Aktobe rgn by 2023

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2022, 17:13
All villages to get access to quality drinking water in Aktobe rgn by 2023

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Planned work to provide the people of Aktobe region fully with quality drinking water and gas is underway, Governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin told a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«97.2% of the population have access to quality drinking water, in particular, last year 10 villages with a total of 5 thousand people were provided with water. This year, there are plans to provide centralized drinking water to 11 villages with a population of around 23 thousand and complex block modules to 39 villages. There is the task given by the Head of State to provide 100% of the population with quality drinking water by 2025. However, due to the measures taken we plan to reach the figure in 2023,» said Urazalin.

The governor also spoke of gas provision to the region's settlements.

«In 2021, 16 villages with over 10 thousand people were provided with gas. This year, nine more villages will get access to gas, with the region's gasification rate totaling 93.4%,» he said.


Aktobe region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region