All together we will build new Kazakhstan, Tokayev

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 January 2022, 15:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that national cohesion lays the foundation for the country’s progress, Kazinform reports.

«National cohesion, true confidence in the idea of sovereign development and independence of Kazakhstan lay foundation for the country’s consolidation and progress. We will all together overcome all hardships, we will build new Kazakhstan,» the Head of State said.

As earlier reported, at today’s session in the Majilis the President gave certain tasks.


