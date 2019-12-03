All those injured in Kyzylorda region bus crash are under medical supersision

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All those injured in the bus crash in Kyzylorda region are under medical supervision, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

As reported, the accident occurred in 70km from Kyzylorda when a passenger bus driving from Kumkol to Kyzylorda overturned. 36 people were in the bus. 7 emergency care brigades were sent to the scene. 8 passengers died as a result of the tragedy.

21 were hospitalized to the healthcare facilities of Kyzylorda. All of them are under medical supervision now and receive appropriate treatment.