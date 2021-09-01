Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    All teachers get COVID-19 vaccine in Zhambyl rgn

    1 September 2021, 07:43

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As of today, all education workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Zhambyl region’s administration.

    According to the press service, 25,829 school teachers have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while the second jab have so far been received by 18,000 teachers according to the schedule in Zhambyl region.

    The number of kindergarten employees vaccinated with the first jab stands at 6,528 in the region.

    1,978 workers of supplementary education facilities have been administered the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan