All teachers get COVID-19 vaccine in Zhambyl rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 September 2021, 07:43
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As of today, all education workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Zhambyl region’s administration.

According to the press service, 25,829 school teachers have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while the second jab have so far been received by 18,000 teachers according to the schedule in Zhambyl region.

The number of kindergarten employees vaccinated with the first jab stands at 6,528 in the region.

1,978 workers of supplementary education facilities have been administered the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


