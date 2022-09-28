All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds a meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«All tasks given within national projects should be addressed urgently, without red tape, non-departmental disputes, and shifting responsibility. The key is to achieve concrete results. To this end, an effective system of monitoring over project realization should be in place,» said the Kazakh President at the meeting.

The Kazakh Head of State assigned the Government to issue an order to approve the national projects and other necessary normative acts by the end of November this year as well as draw up a list of additional national projects to be developed in the same new format.





