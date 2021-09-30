Go to the main site
    All spectators but China residents to be banned from Beijing Games

    30 September 2021, 12:14

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday unveiled a basic slate of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Beijing Games next February, including a ban on all spectators except residents of mainland China, Kyodo reports.

    The IOC decision means spectators from overseas will not be able to attend the Winter Games due to the pandemic, following a similar step taken at the Tokyo Games this summer.

    «Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures,» the IOC said in a press release.

    «Specific requirements on COVID-19 countermeasures for spectators from China's mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements» are under development and will be released to the public once finalized, it added.

    During an executive board meeting, the IOC approved event plans by the Chinese Olympics organizing committee.

    As a COVID-19 countermeasure, participants in the Beijing Games who are not fully vaccinated against the disease will be required to quarantine for 21 days upon arriving in the Chinese capital.

    Those who are fully vaccinated «will enter the closed-loop management system upon arrival,» the IOC said, referring to a plan for allowing movement only between Olympics-related venues by means of a dedicated transport system.

    The principles presented by the local organizing committee will be detailed in the Playbooks, with the first version to be released in late October and a second in December, the IOC said.

    Beijing's Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20, 2022, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
