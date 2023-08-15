Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    All schools need to have modern subject-based classes – Smailov

    15 August 2023, 19:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov instructed the governors of all regions to ensure schools’ full modernization with modern subject-based classes in all of them, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There are issues on schools’ modernization as well. 948 schools are believed to underwent modernization, however, only 290 are equipped with modern classes of robotics, chemistry, biology, physics, and it is not enough,» said Smailov at the government meeting Tuesday.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister instructed the governors of all regions to ensure schools’ full modernization with modern subject-based classes in all of them.

    Earlier the Kazakh Prime minister criticized the readiness of schools for the academic year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kashagan’s production potential could reach 75mln tons of oil per year – Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov
    Kazakh Head of State receives Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Chairman Bolat Zhamishev
    Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting
    Bolashak scholarship granted to 178 Kazakhstanis
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights