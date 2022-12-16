All schools in Kyrgyzstan transferred to online

16 December 2022, 11:47

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In connection with the growth of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza, the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic decided to transfer all schools in the country to online, the ministry told Kabar.

The quarantine will last until December 24. The order has already been signed by the ministry.

The ministry also added that kindergartens will continue to work.

Photo: kabar.kg