All-round support of youth one of priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All-round support of youth is one of the priorities of our state policy, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev noted that the new generation of citizens has grown during the years of Kazakhstan’s Independence. All-round support of Kazakhstani youth is one of the priorities of the state policy.

The Head of State continued by reminding that amid the ongoing crisis in early 1990s Kazakhstan had launched the unprecedented Bolashak Scholarship Program initiated by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to that program, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thousands of young Kazakhstanis have a chance to get a top-notch education abroad. Many of them already make their contribution to Kazakhstan’s gradual development.

Recall that the awarding ceremony of the Tauelsizdik urpaktary grant kicked off in Nur-Sultan earlier this morning. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis in several areas, including science, culture, information technologies, business, and media.



