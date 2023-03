All roads from Kazakh capital closed amid slick conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All the roads from the Kazakh capital were closed down amid slick conditions, Kazinform quotes KazAvtoZhol press service.

Besides, the road section Astana – Anar station was shut due to rain and ice-slick for all vehicles. Pavlodar region was forced to close roads due to snowstorms and low visibility.