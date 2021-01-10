Go to the main site
    All polling stations open doors across Kazakhstan

    10 January 2021, 08:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All polling stations have begun their work across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov, Kazinform reports.

    «The elections are underway at 10,060 polling stations in Kazakhstan and abroad. The elections commission have informed the voters of the place and time of the elections beforehand. As of 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time, 9,994 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 polling stations at the Kazakh diplomatic missions have begun their work. 49 polling stations abroad are to open their doors taking into account time difference,» Petrov said.

    Recall that candidates from five political parties, the Nur-Otan, Ak Zhol, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, ADAL, and Auyl are vying for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. To win the seat in the lower house, the party should earn at least 7% of total vote.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

