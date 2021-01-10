Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

All polling stations open doors across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2021, 08:48
All polling stations open doors across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All polling stations have begun their work across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov, Kazinform reports.

«The elections are underway at 10,060 polling stations in Kazakhstan and abroad. The elections commission have informed the voters of the place and time of the elections beforehand. As of 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time, 9,994 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 polling stations at the Kazakh diplomatic missions have begun their work. 49 polling stations abroad are to open their doors taking into account time difference,» Petrov said.

Recall that candidates from five political parties, the Nur-Otan, Ak Zhol, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, ADAL, and Auyl are vying for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. To win the seat in the lower house, the party should earn at least 7% of total vote.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023