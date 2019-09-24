All people should join global fight for a world free of nuclear weapons , N. Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All people should be actively involved in the global fight for a world free of nuclear weapons, this has been stated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, speaking at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue.Trust.Partnership», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our planet is getting closer to a dangerous line. If there is a third world war with the use of mass destruction weapons, it will be the last for our civilization. There is a global request for conflict-free living, fear-free life and fair in the day of tomorrow, future of our kids and grandchildren. Under these conditions all the people should be actively involved in the global fight for a world free of nuclear weapons and defense life on our planet», said Nursultan Nazarbayev at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

«At ASEM in 2018 and «Belt and Road» which was held in the current year in Beijing, I proposed to launch a dialogue between Russia, China, USA and the European Union. Peace on the planet depends on these key powers. Even great world wars ended with peaceful negotiations. Today the whole world is worried about the confrontation and mistrust between these states. Namely the above mentioned countries set down at the negotiating table after WWII and established the United Nations», said N. Nazarbayev.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that he was sure that the heads of these countries were deeply aware of the responsibility for the future of humanity, international stability and security. The political leaders of the four states should demonstrate their will and find the ways to defuse the global crisis.

The First President of Kazakhstan outlined that his proposal had already found support of other world leaders.

«With the view of promoting the dialogue I offered to carry out an informal meeting of the countries’ MPs the next year in the capital of Kazakhstan», concluded the First President of Kazakhstan.