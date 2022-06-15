Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    All parties to Astana Process on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan – Kazakh MFA

    15 June 2022, 12:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All parties to the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov confirms, Kazinform reports.

    According to Smadiyarov, all delegations of the Astana Process on Syria have arrived in the Kazakh capital. «Talks in bilateral and trilateral formats have started earlier this morning,» Smadiyarov noted.

    The situation on the ground in Syria, including humanitarian and socioeconomic situation, the prospects of resumption of work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, the release of hostages and the search for missing persons, creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees will be on the agenda of the meeting.

    The joint communique following the results of the talks will be revealed at a plenary session tomorrow. A press briefing for all accredited mass media is set to take place afterwards, Smadiyarov added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Astana Syria talks Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President