All parties to Astana Process on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan – Kazakh MFA

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2022, 12:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All parties to the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov confirms, Kazinform reports.

According to Smadiyarov, all delegations of the Astana Process on Syria have arrived in the Kazakh capital. «Talks in bilateral and trilateral formats have started earlier this morning,» Smadiyarov noted.

The situation on the ground in Syria, including humanitarian and socioeconomic situation, the prospects of resumption of work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, the release of hostages and the search for missing persons, creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees will be on the agenda of the meeting.

The joint communique following the results of the talks will be revealed at a plenary session tomorrow. A press briefing for all accredited mass media is set to take place afterwards, Smadiyarov added.


