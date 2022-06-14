Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

All parties to Astana Process confirmed participation in Jun 15-16 talks

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 14:50
All parties to Astana Process confirmed participation in Jun 15-16 talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the parties to the Astana Process have confirmed their participation in the next round of talks scheduled for 15-16 June 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Delegations of guarantor states – Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the delegations of the governments of Syria and the Syrian Armed Coalition are expected to join the talks.

A delegation of the UN led by Principal Political Affairs Officer at Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Robert Dann, a delegation of Jordan, representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross will participate in the event as observers.

The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev. The Turkish side will be represented by Director General for Syria in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Selçuk Ünal. The Iranian side will be led by Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji.

The meeting agenda includes such issues as the situation ‘on the ground’ in Syria, including humanitarian and socio-economic situation, the prospects of resumption of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, release of hostages and search for those missing as well as creation of conditions for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to the motherland.

On June 15, 2022 the representatives of the guarantor states will hold bilateral and trilateral expert consultations. A plenary meeting with the participation of all parties will be held on June 16.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Astana Syria talks  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final