    All parties and candidates enjoyed equal opportunities during Mar 19 elections - President

    29 March 2023, 10:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says all parties and candidates were provided with equal opportunities during the March 19 early election of Majilis and maslikhat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the agitation campaign and the voting process were widely covered in mass media. «As foreign and local observers said, all parties and candidates were offered equal opportunities. The President cannot be a member of any party, and governors do not lead branches of parties,» said Tokayev at the opening of the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    According to him, the party lists did not include any prominent public officials.

    «Thus, equal opportunities have been created for all parties. Both the voters and candidates demonstrated high activeness,» he stressed.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

