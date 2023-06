All mosques closed down in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the mosques have closed down in the Kazakh capital until the end of the state of emergency, Khabar 24 reports.

The Head of State decreed to impose the state of emergency in Nur-Sultan since 16:00 January 5 until January 19.

It is forbidden to hold any prayers in the mosques.

The chief imam of the Khazret Sultan Mosque, Yerbolat Zhussipov, urged all to support that decision.