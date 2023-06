All Kazakhstanis arrive from abroad with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 25 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on June 3 from the UAE, Egypt, the Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

All 3,626 passengers had negative PCR tests upon arrival in Kazakhstan.