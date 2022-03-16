Go to the main site
    All guilty of tragic events to carry punishment, President

    16 March 2022, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President assured that all guilty of tragic events will carry punishment, Kazinform reports.

    «Some 2,000 people were detained amid the tragic events occurred in Kazakhstan in January and the state of emergency for various violations,» the Head of State said delivering the Address to the Nation.

    Many people were released.

    The President stressed that people who committed serious crimes will fully carry punishment.

    As stated there, criminal investigations were launched.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

