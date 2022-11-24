All conditions were created to hold fair elections – Senate Speaker

24 November 2022, 11:23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the senators at the chamber’s plenary session today, Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said that the Parliament faces a large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country, Kazinform reports.

«In this crucial period, the people voted and made their choice in favor of strategic initiatives of the Head of State and building a Fair Kazakhstan. All the necessary conditions for holding transparent and fair elections have been created. Local and foreign observers stated that the voting process fully complied with the national legislation and international standards. These elections confirm that our country has entered a new stage of its development. Today we face a joint large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country. Together we must implement the priorities of the President’s election program,» said Ashimbayev.

6,456,393 voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the November 20 elections. 460,484 voters or 5.8% chose «none-of-the-above» option.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz