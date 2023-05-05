All-army session with participation of Kazakh President kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.

Earlier the Head of State awarded state prizes, supergrades and special ranks, and class ranks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the military on the Defender of Motherland Day and Victory Day.

This year the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will mark on May 7 the 31th anniversary.