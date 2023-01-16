All aboard plane that crashed in Nepal died — airline

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM. All the 72 people aboard the plane of Nepalese Yeti Airlines that crashed on Sunday have died, Pemba Sherpa, a spokesman for the airline, told TASS.

«All died: 68 passengers and four crew members. Everyone on board is dead,» he said.

Sherpa did not confirm information about survivors of the crash. «That's not true,» he said when asked if there were survivors of the crash.

The plane of Nepal's Yeti Airlines flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed on Sunday morning. There were 72 people on board, including 53 Nepalis, four Russians, five Indians, two South Koreans and one Irish, one Argentinian, one Australian and one Frenchman were aboard the plane. According to News-18, they all died.

The Russian embassy confirmed to TASS the deaths of the Russians.

The crash occurred on landing approach. An ATR 72 short-haul regional airliner, produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR, crashed to the ground. It can carry up to 74 passengers.



Photo: AP Photo/Krishna Mani Baral





