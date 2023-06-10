Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2023, 22:16
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires

SEMEY. KAZINFORM According to the regional operational headquarters, bodies of another 11 foresters were found during the fire extinguishing works. The victims are being identified, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, the firefighters discovered bodies of three foresters.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to use all available technical and human resources to counter the fires in Abai region, to prevent the spread of the disaster and ensure safety of the locals and their property.

The fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the area of 3000 square meters. Helicopters were called in to battle the fire. The preliminary area of the fire exceeds now 60,000 hectares.

Rescuers from Almaty city, Almaty, Karaganda and Zhetysu regions were sent to the emergency site.

316 people have been evacuated from the disaster area.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has postponed his official visit to Vietnam slated for June 11-13, due to the massive wildfires.


